Ford says closing indoor dining, other businesses across 3 regions is toughest decision yet

Backed by advice and recommendations from health officials, the Ford government says the decision to implement restrictions in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa was not made lightly.

Premier Doug Ford announced that those select regions will be under modified Stage 2 guidelines for a minimum of 28 days.

“That’s why we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to accept the health advice, and impose further restrictions in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region,” he said.

“By taking action ahead of the long weekend, we will help contain the spread in these hotspots, protect the surrounding communities, shield our seniors and most vulnerable, and contain the second wave surge. At the same time, we are providing support to our small businesses in these hotspots.”

Ford says in the last week the pandemic has picked up at an “alarming rate”, with several trends going in the wrong direction.

An emotional Ford says he can’t stress enough how difficult this decision is, knowing how many businesses will be devastated and impacted as a result.

“I’ve been fighting for you since Day 1 and I’ll continue to fight for you. I’ll do everything in my power to support you and will never forget the sacrifices you’re making,” Ford pleaded to businesses.

“I was working through the night with the Deputy Prime Minister, they understand how serious this situation is. They’re extending the rate subsidy, the wage subsidy and business loans. We will do whatever it takes. We won’t spare any expense,” the Premier added.

Ontario’s Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, reiterated that the data points to a disconcerting trend in the province – specifically in the aforementioned regions.

“The rising number of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks with increasing rates of hospitalization and ICU admissions is very concerning and putting our health system capacity at risk,” Elliott said.

“We need to halt this dangerous trend by tightening public health measures in Ottawa, Peel and Toronto in order to keep our schools open, protect our seniors and our loved ones in long-term care homes, and avoid the need for harsher measures in the future. This was not an easy decision but a necessary one to potentially preventing something much worse.”

In Toronto, Mayor John Tory and the City’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, have both suggested in recent weeks that the province ban indoor dining at bars and restaurants but Ford resisted, up until now.

Across the three hotspots affected by Friday’s sweeping changes, 336 new cases were reported in Toronto, 150 in Peel and 126 in Ottawa.