Cineplex CEO 'disappointed' in Ontario's decision to push select regions back to Stage 2

The CEO of Cineplex is speaking out after the government announced modified Stage 2 restrictions – such as closing indoor dining and movie theatres – will be re-enforced across select hotspots

Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex, tells 680 NEWS he feels the decision to shut down theatres for 28 days is “excessive“.

“We are very disappointed with the Government’s decision to close our theatres,” Jacob said.

“Our local theatre teams have worked exceedingly hard since our reopening to keep over half a million Ontario movie-lovers safe across the province. We feel that these forced closures, given our proven track record, are excessive and do not take into account for our teams’ efforts, of which we are very proud,” Jacob adds.

This comes on the same day the leader of another sector, James Rilett, VP of Restaurant Canada, said “the closure of indoor dining will have a dire effect to debt-laden restauranteurs and employees.”

Cineplex began welcoming the public back to select theatres on July 3, and fully reopened its Ontario locations on August 21 and had been operating under specific health guidelines.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees and guests and we take pride in ensuring that we always deliver an environment that is above-all safe, comfortable and welcoming,” Jacob said.

“All of our other locations across Ontario will remain open for business and will continue implementing the comprehensive measures that we had already put in place in our theatre circuit. Our team is in the process of cancelling all bookings for impacted theatres for a full refund, including private theatre bookings. If guests have any questions, we encourage them to reach out to our Guest Services team,” the CEO added.

In addition to theatres and indoor dining, the province announced it will also close gyms, casinos and museums in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa for at least 28 days.