Child, 3, burned in fall in Yellowstone thermal feature

Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A 3-year-old child was burned in a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park.

The child ran off a trail Friday near Midway Geyser Basin on the park’s western side. The child slipped and fell into a small thermal feature, park officials said.

The child was flown to a burn unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls with second-degree burns to the lower body and back.

Park officials were investigating. The child’s identity, condition and whether the child was a boy or girl weren’t immediately available.

It was the second injury in a Yellowstone thermal feature this year. A woman backing up and taking photos fell into a hot spring or fumarole near Old Faithful Geyser in May.

The woman had entered the park illegally while it was closed due to the coronavirus.

The Associated Press

