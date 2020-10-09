Students return to class after Mississauga school is evacuated over threat

Peel police say students have returned to their classroom after they were forced to evacuate following a threat made to Brandon Gate Public School.

Officers say a call came in just before 9 a.m. and the school was evacuated shortly after.

Roughly 170 students were relocated to a nearby school as a result.

UPDATE

-Search of the school is complete

-The search was the result of a threat made to the school

building

-Search conducted by K9 and EDU, all clear

-Children will be returning to the school. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 9, 2020

It’s unclear what kind of threat was made or if any charges will be laid as a result.

Police say the students are safe and have since returned to the building.