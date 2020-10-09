Loading articles...

Students return to class after Mississauga school is evacuated over threat

Peel police were forced to evacuate Brandon Gate Public School after a threat was made on Friday. Mark Douglas/680 NEWS

Peel police say students have returned to their classroom after they were forced to evacuate following a threat made to Brandon Gate Public School.

Officers say a call came in just before 9 a.m. and the school was evacuated shortly after.

Roughly 170 students were relocated to a nearby school as a result.

 

It’s unclear what kind of threat was made or if any charges will be laid as a result.

Police say the students are safe and have since returned to the building.

