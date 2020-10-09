Loading articles...

2 more arrested in shooting near St. Clair and Runnymede

Toronto police investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart near St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue on Sept. 10, 2020. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road.

Officers responded to a shooting in the St. Clair and Mould avenues area shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 10.

They found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Walmart.

The man died on scene and was identified as 26-year-old Andre Rodriguez from Toronto.

Back on Sept. 16, police arrested Mohamed Osman Daoud, 34, from St. Catharines and charged him with first-degree murder.

Police then arrested Michael Carty, 25, of Toronto Thursday and he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact. Carty appeared in court Friday.

On Friday, Ayuub Jama, 24, of Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He will appear in court on Saturday.

A third man, Abdelmuniem Abdalla, 33, of Grimsby, is still wanted for first-degree murder.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
MTO reporting this northbound McCowan ramp to #EB401 will be shut down for cleanup of this vehicle fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:04 PM
Last October we didn't have a daytime high temperature below 10 degrees at YYZ until October 17th. That is tough t…
Latest Weather
Read more