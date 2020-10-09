2 more arrested in shooting near St. Clair and Runnymede

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road.

Officers responded to a shooting in the St. Clair and Mould avenues area shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 10.

They found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Walmart.

The man died on scene and was identified as 26-year-old Andre Rodriguez from Toronto.

Back on Sept. 16, police arrested Mohamed Osman Daoud, 34, from St. Catharines and charged him with first-degree murder.

Police then arrested Michael Carty, 25, of Toronto Thursday and he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact. Carty appeared in court Friday.

On Friday, Ayuub Jama, 24, of Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He will appear in court on Saturday.

A third man, Abdelmuniem Abdalla, 33, of Grimsby, is still wanted for first-degree murder.