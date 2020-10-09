17-year-old boy wanted in connection to multiple shootings

Toronto Police have obtained judicial authorization to identify a young person wanted in a shooting investigation.

Police have identified 17-year-old Juray Dixon as a suspect in two shootings on August 19 and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Dixon is also suspected to be involved in a series of shootings that occurred on September 24.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

On August 19 police were called to the Finch and Kipling area of Etobicoke just after 6 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

It was reported that six armed suspects opened fire in a residential area and two victims shot. The suspects fled the scene and got into a white Mazda SUV and silver Nissan Sedan.

They were last seen travelling east on Mount Olive Drive.

About an hour and a half later, around 7:40 p.m., there were reports of another shooting in a residential area near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive. About a 10 minute drive from the first shooting.

Reports from this incident say that four armed suspects opened fire in the area and three victims were shot. Suspects fled the scene and got into a white Mazda SUV that was last seen travelling east on Shoreham Drive.

The investigations are ongoing and police are still working to identify other suspects.

Police are advising anyone that sees Dixon to call them immediately. Do not approach the suspect.