Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 10:33 pm EDT

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

A women has died after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket.

Police were called to a residential area at Stonehaven Avenue and Best Circle around 7:30 p.m..

The driver involved remain on the scene. The Major Collision Unit has taken over the investigation.

No further details have been made available.

