Loading articles...

Wife, ex-deputy charged with murder of missing Kentucky man

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

HYDEN, Ky. — Two years after an eastern Kentucky man was reported missing, his former wife and a former sheriff’s deputy have been charged with murder.

Family members reported Tyler North missing on June 25, 2018, and his burned truck was found few days later on the Leslie-Clay county line.

A two-year investigation into North’s disappearance resulted in a Leslie County grand jury issuing indictments Wednesday, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. Lena Michelle Collet North, 27, and former Leslie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lewis, 35, both of Manchester, were charged and arrested, police said.

Both were being held at the Leslie County jail. Online records don’t list an attorney for either of them.

Police did not release a motive in the slaying, but said the case remains under investigation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:46 AM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Weston Rd + Fenmar Dr - 2 vehicles involved - reports of possible neck and back injuries - @TorontoMedics att…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s a cooler day today, not as windy with some scattered showers for the afternoon #Toronto…
Latest Weather
Read more