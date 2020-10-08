Loading articles...

Toronto hospital network says 150 patients' information has allegedly been stolen

People wait in line for hours at a COVID assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A Toronto hospital network says about 150 patients have been affected by a data breach in which their medical records were allegedly used in an extortion attempt involving a third-party provider.

Unity Health Toronto says a former employee with Nuance Communications, who provided transcription services for doctors, allegedly held on to records belonging to patients from St. Michael’s Hospital after leaving the company.

It alleges that in March, the person then used the records in an attempt to get Nuance to pay money to him.

The health network says the records contained patient names, medical history, diagnoses and treatments.

It says Nuance reported the incident to police and officers seized a computer believed to contain the patient information.

St. Michael’s Hospital says it is conducting its own investigation and has also reported the matter to Ontario’s privacy commissioner.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:46 AM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Weston Rd + Fenmar Dr - 2 vehicles involved - reports of possible neck and back injuries - @TorontoMedics att…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s a cooler day today, not as windy with some scattered showers for the afternoon #Toronto…
Latest Weather
Read more