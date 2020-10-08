New COVID-19 restrictions start today at Toronto bars and restaurants

Under the new restrictions, the maximum capacity at bars and restaurants will now be 75 people.

New restrictions take effect at bars and restaurants in the city today, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measures were introduced by the city’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, and passed unanimously in council last week.

Under the new restrictions, the maximum capacity at bars and restaurants will now be 75 people, down from 100 earlier.

Only six people can sit at a table together, and establishments must keep a customer log for each patron, not just one person from the table.

Background music and other background sounds, including televisions can be no louder than the volume of normal conversation.

Mayor John Tory called it a tough decision but says it’s one that has to be balanced to keep people healthy and maintain economic stability.

“We’re doing what we believe is right. We are recommending what we believe is right. All of these things fit into that category,” said Tory.

“We’re certainly only doing it after a very careful assessment done daily about the consequences these types of things have, because they do have consequences.”

To help mitigate the impact of the new bylaws, council also approved a motion from Tory, to explore ways the city can continue to operate patios through the winter.