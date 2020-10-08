Reactions to the Pence, Harris vice presidential debate

It was much more civil than what we saw last week.

The U.S. vice presidential debate between current Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took place Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

The two covered a wide range of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, climate change and the United States’ relationship with China.

There were some heated exchanges, but overall it was a far more respectful scene than last weeks presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

680’s Political Affairs Specialist John Stall thought that Kamala Harris did more to influence potential voters than the current VP did.

“it was far more civil and useful than the presidential debate. Kamala Harris’s performance by connecting like Michelle Obama to those who remain undecided certainly has more potential to change the course of the election, than Pence’s defense of the Trump record.”

The two presidential candidates didn’t hesitate to weigh in.

Mike Pence WON BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

.@KamalaHarris, you made us all proud tonight. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

One moment of the debate created buzz online. At one point a fly landed and stayed on Pence’s head for more than a minute. The Biden campaign didn’t allow this moment to fly by without taking advantage.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

CNN reporter Daniel Dale did his usual fact-checking during the event.

Pence falsely claims Trump "suspended all travel from China." Trump imposed a partial travel restriction that made multiple exemptions – for citizens, permanent residents, many of their family members. Actual flights from China were not suspended. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2020

Pence saying they have "always" told the American people the truth is just a whopper of a lie. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2020

Both Pence and Harris were accurate enough about the Trump tax cut: Pence is right that most Americans got a tax cut, wasn't just the rich; Harris is right that it disproportionately benefited the rich. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2020

Harris's claim that "1 in 5 businesses closed" needs context. That stat is based on a *June* Chamber of Commerce survey about *small* businesses, and it was 19% *temporary* closure, 1% permanent closure; we don't have complete up-to-date data. (Info from CNN's @AnnekenTappe.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2020

