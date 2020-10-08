Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Reactions to the Pence, Harris vice presidential debate
by Michael Ranger, News Staff
Posted Oct 8, 2020 12:01 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 12:20 am EDT
Members of the production crew stand in on the stage near plexiglass barriers which will serve as a way to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
It was much more civil than what we saw last week.
The U.S. vice presidential debate between current Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took place Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.
The two covered a wide range of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, climate change and the United States’ relationship with China.
There were some heated exchanges, but overall it was a far more respectful scene than last weeks presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
680’s Political Affairs Specialist John Stall thought that Kamala Harris did more to influence potential voters than the current VP did.
“it was far more civil and useful than the presidential debate. Kamala Harris’s performance by connecting like Michelle Obama to those who remain undecided certainly has more potential to change the course of the election, than Pence’s defense of the Trump record.”
Hear more from Stall here:
The two presidential candidates didn’t hesitate to weigh in.
One moment of the debate created buzz online. At one point a fly landed and stayed on Pence’s head for more than a minute. The Biden campaign didn’t allow this moment to fly by without taking advantage.
Both Pence and Harris were accurate enough about the Trump tax cut: Pence is right that most Americans got a tax cut, wasn't just the rich; Harris is right that it disproportionately benefited the rich.
Harris's claim that "1 in 5 businesses closed" needs context. That stat is based on a *June* Chamber of Commerce survey about *small* businesses, and it was 19% *temporary* closure, 1% permanent closure; we don't have complete up-to-date data. (Info from CNN's @AnnekenTappe.)