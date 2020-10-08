Loading articles...

Reactions to the Pence, Harris vice presidential debate

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 12:20 am EDT

Members of the production crew stand in on the stage near plexiglass barriers which will serve as a way to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It was much more civil than what we saw last week.

The U.S. vice presidential debate between current Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took place Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

The two covered a wide range of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, climate change and the United States’ relationship with China.

There were some heated exchanges, but overall it was a far more respectful scene than last weeks presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

680’s Political Affairs Specialist John Stall thought that Kamala Harris did more to influence potential voters than the current VP did.

“it was far more civil and useful than the presidential debate. Kamala Harris’s performance by connecting like Michelle Obama to those who remain undecided certainly has more potential to change the course of the election, than Pence’s defense of the Trump record.”

Hear more from Stall here:

 

The two presidential candidates didn’t hesitate to weigh in.

One moment of the debate created buzz online. At one point a fly landed and stayed on Pence’s head for more than a minute. The Biden campaign didn’t allow this moment to fly by without taking advantage.

CNN reporter Daniel Dale did his usual fact-checking during the event.

More debate reaction to come.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: HAZARD: 11:43pm - reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Allen Rd - reports the vehicle is driving N/B in the…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:36 PM
3:35pm: Strongest wind gusts are over the GTHA right now and will gradually ease late afternoon/evening
Latest Weather
Read more