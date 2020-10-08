Provincial cabinet meeting called for Friday morning: government source

A provincial cabinet meeting has been called for Friday morning at Queen’s Park, according to a government source.

It’s unclear what the meeting is being called for at this point.

Ontario hit a record high number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 797 and Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said “the alarm bells of ringing.”

Dr. Williams also said in Thursday’s public health update that recommendations have been made to the Ford government and further restrictions in virus hotspots are being discussed.

Williams would not outright say whether he recommended closing indoor dining and bars.

Toronto’s top doctor Dr. Eileen De Villa has urged the province to enact further restrictions in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city.