Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Provincial cabinet meeting called for Friday morning: government source
by News staff
Posted Oct 8, 2020 10:52 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference with his medical team regarding new restrictions at Queen's Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, October 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A provincial cabinet meeting has been called for Friday morning at Queen’s Park, according to a government source.
It’s unclear what the meeting is being called for at this point.
Ontario hit a record high number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 797 and Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said “the alarm bells of ringing.”
Dr. Williams also said in Thursday’s public health update that recommendations have been made to the Ford government and further restrictions in virus hotspots are being discussed.
Williams would not outright say whether he recommended closing indoor dining and bars.
Toronto’s top doctor Dr. Eileen De Villa has urged the province to enact further restrictions in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city.