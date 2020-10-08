Loading articles...

Police release video of suspect in east end shooting investigation

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 4:10 pm EDT

Police have released video of a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the city’s east end.

Officials says they responded to the sound of gunshots in the Walpole Ave. and Hiawatha Rd. area at approximately 5:25 a.m.

The video shows a male walking out of view of the security camera, gunshots can then be heard and the suspect runs back into frame. He then enters the passenger door of a waiting vehicle which flees the scene.

Police describe the car as a 2003 to 2006 Acura TL.

While no injuries were reported, multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion, a medium build and a puffy ponytail. Police say he was wearing a black baseball hat, a grey sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the incident.

