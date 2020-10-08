Loading articles...

Ontario reports dramatic jump in new COVID-19 cases, new record high

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 10:53 am EDT

A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign advising of the mandatory wearing of masks and face coverings in Montreal, Monday, September 21, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ontario is reporting 797 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday.

Thursday’s case count is the highest number of new cases the province has reported, however, Ontario’s health minister said nearly 48,500 tests have been completed — the largest number of tests completed to date.

The day before, there were 583 new cases and one death reported by the province, and 695 have since been resolved.

Toronto is still the leading hotspot with 265 cases, followed by Ottawa with 182, 134 in the Peel Region, and 78 in the York Region.

There are a total of 56,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario reported to date.

This new record number comes as the province is urges Ontarians to only celebrate this Thanksgiving weekend with their immediate household in efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

 

 

