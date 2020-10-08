Loading articles...

Oakville principal arrested on child pornography offences

Halton police say the principal of an Oakville Montessori school was arrested on multiple child pornography charges.

58-year-old James Robert Thompson, who police say goes by the given name of Robert, is currently employed as the principal at the Willowglen Montessori School in Oakville.

Thompson was arrested on Wednesday.

He’s facing two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

In a news release, police say the Ministry of Education has been notified and will be conducting an investigation with the Children’s Aid Society.

Anyone with more information is being asked to contact investigators.

