Morgan Stanley buying Eaton Vance in deal valued at $7B
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2020 7:50 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2011, file photo, the Morgan Stanley logo is displayed on its Times Square building, in New York. Morgan Stanley is buying Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion. Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said in statement Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, that the transaction adds more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NEW YORK — Morgan Stanley is buying the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion.
Eaton Vance, based in Boston, has over $500 billion in assets under management.
Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said in prepared statement Thursday that Eaton Vance will add more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise.
Eaton Vance shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833 of Morgan Stanley common stock, or approximately $56.50 per share. Based on the $56.50 per share, the amount paid to Eaton Vance shareholders will consist of about 50% cash and 50% Morgan Stanley common stock.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year.