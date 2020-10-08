Loading articles...

Man found dead in vehicle after overnight shooting in North York

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 5:46 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man is dead after shots rang out overnight in the Bathurst and Lawrence area Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots heard.

When police arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle that had stopped on a nearby yard.

The man had suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses had reported seeing two vehicles leave the area at the time shots were heard. It’s believed the victim was driving one of those cars.

Police have not released a description of the other vehicle.

Police are now investigating.

