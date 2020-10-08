Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Late night talk show hosts focus opening acts on VP debate
by News Staff
Posted Oct 8, 2020 7:11 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 7:16 am EDT
In this April 11, 2017 photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears during a taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," in Los Angeles. Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery. A tearful Kimmel turned his show's monologue Monday, May 1, into an emotional recounting of the crisis with what Kimmel called a "happy ending." (Randy Holmes/ABC via AP)
Once again, the late night talk shows focused their opening monologues on the U.S. election Wednesday night.
Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert focused their jokes on the
vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.
This comes one day after Late Late Night Talk Show host James Corden sang
“Trump: ‘Maybe I’m Immune’ Paul McCartney Parody” after the U.S. president’s return to the White House, following his COVID-19 diagnosis.
From show-stealing flies, to plexiglass, and political stabs, the late night hosts covered the VP debate.
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Pence Harris VP Debate
VIDEO
WATCH: Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Like Flies On What? Stephen Colbert Goes Live After The Pence-Harris VP Debate.
VIDEO
