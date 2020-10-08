Late night talk show hosts focus opening acts on VP debate

Once again, the late night talk shows focused their opening monologues on the U.S. election Wednesday night.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert focused their jokes on the vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

This comes one day after Late Late Night Talk Show host James Corden sang “Trump: ‘Maybe I’m Immune’ Paul McCartney Parody” after the U.S. president’s return to the White House, following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

From show-stealing flies, to plexiglass, and political stabs, the late night hosts covered the VP debate.

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Pence Harris VP Debate

WATCH: Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Like Flies On What? Stephen Colbert Goes Live After The Pence-Harris VP Debate.