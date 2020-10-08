Loading articles...

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son working for Premier Jason Kenney

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT

EDMONTON — Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son is following in his father’s footsteps by getting involved in politics.

Ben Harper, who is 24, has landed a job as an aide in Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s office.

Harper has been working at the legislature since June, bouncing around several ministries.

But now the government’s official staff directory says he is a policy advisor in the office of the premier.

Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

The former prime minister is in Calgary, where he runs a business consultancy company. (660 News)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020

The Canadian Press

