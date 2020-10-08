Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son working for Premier Jason Kenney
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 8, 2020 8:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT
EDMONTON — Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son is following in his father’s footsteps by getting involved in politics.
Ben Harper, who is 24, has landed a job as an aide in Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s office.
Harper has been working at the legislature since June, bouncing around several ministries.
But now the government’s official staff directory says he is a policy advisor in the office of the premier.
Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.
The former prime minister is in Calgary, where he runs a business consultancy company. (660 News)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020
The Canadian Press
