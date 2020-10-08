Loading articles...

Fact checking the vice presidential debate between Harris, Pence

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 8:01 am EDT

epa08728161 Senator Kamala Harris gestures (L) as she and US Vice President Mike Pence debate during the Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 07 Oct 2020. The debate is the only one between the two and follows one debate between President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden who are scheduled to debate two more times before the US Election Day on 03 November, 2020. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The 2020 vice presidential debate had sharp moments, some modest interruptions and violations of the debate clock, while Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris were separated by Plexiglas.

The prime-time meeting was a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris are ready to assume the duties of the presidency before the end of the next term.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is recovering from COVID-19. Democratic rival, Joe Biden, tested negative for the virus, following the first presidential debate.

CNN’s Daniel Dale fact checks the key moments from the 2020 vice presidential debate.

WATCH: CNN’s Daniel Dale fact checks key moments from the 2020 VP debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

With files from the Canadian Press

