Fact checking the vice presidential debate between Harris, Pence

The 2020 vice presidential debate had sharp moments, some modest interruptions and violations of the debate clock, while Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris were separated by Plexiglas.

The prime-time meeting was a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris are ready to assume the duties of the presidency before the end of the next term.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is recovering from COVID-19. Democratic rival, Joe Biden, tested negative for the virus, following the first presidential debate.

CNN’s Daniel Dale fact checks the key moments from the 2020 vice presidential debate.

