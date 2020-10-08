Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fact checking the vice presidential debate between Harris, Pence
by News Staff
Posted Oct 8, 2020 7:34 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 8:01 am EDT
epa08728161 Senator Kamala Harris gestures (L) as she and US Vice President Mike Pence debate during the Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 07 Oct 2020. The debate is the only one between the two and follows one debate between President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden who are scheduled to debate two more times before the US Election Day on 03 November, 2020. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
The 2020 vice presidential debate had sharp moments, some modest interruptions and violations of the debate clock, while Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris were separated by Plexiglas.
The prime-time meeting was a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris are ready to assume the duties of the presidency before the end of the next term.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is recovering from COVID-19. Democratic rival, Joe Biden, tested negative for the virus, following the first presidential debate.
CNN’s Daniel Dale fact checks the key moments from the 2020 vice presidential debate.
