Driver shot, vehicle crashes in North York

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto Police say that someone was shot while operating a vehicle in North York.

The incident occurred near Bathurst and Ranee just south of the 401.

There were reports of gunshots heard and vehicles fleeing the area. Police say one vehicle ended up in a yard.

The investigation is ongoing.

