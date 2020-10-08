Ontario's top doctor on COVID-19 situation: 'Alarm bells are ringing louder and louder'

Provincial Health Officials say further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 are being discussed as case numbers continue to rise, along with how many people are now being hospitalized with the virus.

Speaking at Thursday’s provincial, COVID-19 briefing, Doctor David Williams says case and contact management was “easy” during lockdown, when schools were closed but during the second wave, officials want to keep schools, businesses, and essential services open, for now.

Williams went on to say he believes Thanksgiving is a “perfect time” to focus on proper procedure, including safety protocols.

“The key is that we’re seeing some concerning alarm with the data we have seen from the last number of days and, as a result, the alarm bells are ringing louder and louder,” he said.

“Today we’re seeing an increase of 797 new cases. That’s a record high in Ontario, even in wave one. We learned things from the first wave. Let’s stick to what we have learned, let’s stick to what we have learned, do it well and do it again,” Williams added.

Ontario’s top doctor also stressed for the need for a safe holiday weekend, touching on how residents ought to exercise extreme caution noting that we’re seeing the sharp increase right now due to larger numbers of close contacts in recent weeks.

Meantime, Dr. Dirk Huyer says Ontario is “continuing to see more and more outbreaks,” in settings including long-term care and schools.

“Today alone we had 23 new outbreaks reported and if we look at over a week, we had 112, which if you compare with the previous two week (period), where we have a total of 115,” Huyer said.

“Within one week, we have almost matched (that number). The vulnerable sectors – being retirement homes, long term care homes, group homes and other sectors, increasing in proportion which is incredibly distressing,” he added.

Doctor Williams went on to question what, if anything, people didn’t understand in the messaging about keeping the numbers of social contacts low.

On Thursday, 265 new cases were reported in Toronto, with 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel Region, 78 in York Region and 33 in Halton.