Changes to cross-border travel restrictions to be released Thursday
Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Parents of students in the United States who hoped to begin their university studies in Canada are frantically trying to convince the federal government to relax new rules that make it impossible for their kids to enter the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Canadians will soon be able to reunite with their loved ones, even if they live on the other side of our shut down border.
Ottawa is lifting cross-border travel restrictions for a wider range of family members as of Thursday.
Those include romantic partners of more than one year, siblings, grandparents and grandchildren and those seeking entry on compassionate grounds.
But the changes are still light on specifics.
READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border closure to non-essential travel no longer sustainable: experts
Details on who qualifies, what documents are required and how to apply is expected to be released later on Thursday.
Last month, the federal government announced that the Canada-U.S. border would remain closed to non-essential travel until October 21.
The ban has been on place on non-essential travel between the two countries since March 21.
