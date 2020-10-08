Cancelled destination weddings: cutting your losses

For many, wedding planning is a months long affair, with every detail meticulously programmed and destination weddings add several more layers of planning and preparation to the process.

With COVID-19 playing spoilsport, many dreams of fairy-tale far away weddings have turned into nightmares of cancellations and rescheduling.

Travel restrictions have led to flight cancellations, venues closing down and guests backing out, leaving couples on the hook for deposits on everything from flight tickets to resort bookings.

Couples have a few options to recover at least part of their losses if COVID-19 has forced them to cancel their nuptials overseas, depending on whether the cancellation came from them or their service providers.

Service provider cancelled:

As per recent changes made to the Ontario Travel Industry Act, if a tour operator registered with the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) has to cancel one or all services bundled in your package booking due to COVID-19, they may issue a future travel credit.

Dorian Werda, TICO’s Vice President of Operations explains that prior to the changes, a tour operator would have only two choices: to either provide a full refund or “comparable alternate travel services that were acceptable to the customer.”

If you’re dealing directly with a resort or other service provider, you might have to deal directly with your credit card company.

“If [you] are not receiving the services [you] paid for, then there is a right to a statutory chargeback if you paid with a credit card,” explains Gabor Lukacs, President of Air Passenger Rights.

The steps to request a statutory chargeback are:

Inform the supplier that you are cancelling the contract because they have failed to deliver for 30 days.

After 15 days, send written notice to your credit card issuer stating that you are asking them to reverse charges because you did not receive services and based on that, you cancelled the contract – as per Section 26 of the Ontario Consumer Protection Act.

The credit card issuer then has 90 days to issue the refund.

“If the credit card is not being cooperative, I would actually claw back the money from the next bill of the credit card and then force the credit car issuer to take it to court,” says Lukacs.

A “claw back” involves not paying the specific amount that is in dispute. Luckacs says if you were to take this step, it’s important to maintain a paper trail.

“I’m not suggesting that you just say nothing and not pay your bill, that would not be a good move,” he says. “Ensure that you have a proper paper trial showing that you have complied with all the steps of the statutory chargeback and they are still not complying with their obligation and that you are taking back the money that belongs to you.”

Luckacs also suggests specifying that the company is welcome to take you to court in your communications with them.

“In Ontario, they cannot send a collections agent to harass you if you told them you are disputing it and you invited them to take you to court,” he says.

While this may seem like an extreme move and something that could potentially affect your credit rating in the long term, Lukasc says those fears are largely unfounded.

“In reality, when you have a disputed debt, trying to put a note on your credit record on the basis of that would also put the credit card company at a significant risk of a defamation lawsuit.”

He reiterates that maintaining a paper trail is key so that you can prove you have communicated with your credit car issuer that the charge is not legitimate.

You cancelled:

If you have to cancel your wedding, but your venue and all other services including flights are available, the matter has to be taken up with the insurance company you purchased a policy from, says Lukacs

Every insurance policy is different and fine print must be looked at very carefully to determine what you are entitled to. Many policies have a clause that state if you are provided with a voucher in lieu of services, they do not have to reimburse you and Lukacs cautions against purchasing such policies.

“When you’re dealing with an insurance policy, the assumption is that you are owed nothing and you have to first fit your claim within the parameters, the four corners of the policy,” says Lukacs. “With chargebacks, if you did not receive the services you had paid for, then there is an assumption that you have to get back your money because generally a vendor or supplier cannot walk away with your money and provide you nothing in return.”

When it comes to booking through a registered tour company or travel agent, Werda says there aren’t a lot of options or exceptions.

“It’s really up to the individual tour operator if they wish to [make exceptions], they’re not required to by law,” she says. “They may wish to extend some sort of goodwill gesture and either issue a refund or come up with something else that’s acceptable to the group. Perhaps there should be exceptions, but it’s not required by law.”