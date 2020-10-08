Loading articles...

AK-House-1-elected

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

10-08-20 14:13,,

TEST BULLETIN (AP) — The following is a TEST. Don Young, GOP,

elected U.S. House, District 1, Alaska.

AP Elections 10-08-2020 14:13

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Clear! #SB410 at Courtney Park Drive
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:13 PM
Your Friday forecast #yesplease
Latest Weather
Read more