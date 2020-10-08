Loading articles...

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Last Updated Oct 8, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

DETROIT — Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.

The Associated Press

