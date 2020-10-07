York Catholic District School Board moving to hybrid elementary classes

The York Catholic District School Board is changing their classroom model for elementary students.

Beginning next week the board will be combining classes for both in-person students with those in virtual learning.

YCDSB says the decision came as a result of “various operational and staffing challenges faced in the current remote learning model.”

The new hybrid classes go into effect on Oct. 14 and the in-person students will have the same teacher as the virtual learners. All remote students will join the class using Google classroom.

Elementary schools will be closed on Oct. 13 to allow for a transition to the new model.

Students will be allowed to move from in-person to remote learning at any point in the new model. Students wishing to move from remote to in-person will only be able to do so when there is available space in the class for proper physical distancing.

YCDBD says that some schools will have remote only classes due to a larger number of virtual students.