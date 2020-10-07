YCDSB switching to hybrid classroom model for elementary students

The York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) has made the decision to switch their elementary schools to a hybrid model, combining in-person and virtual schooling.

In a statement to CityNews, the board said the decision was made due to “various operational and staffing challenges faced in the current remote learning model.”

The change will see all elementary class structures reorganized as of Oct. 14. All students will be a part of their home school and will put face-to-face learners in the same class as remote learners under the direction of one teacher.

Remote learners will join via Google classroom

Parents will be able to transition their children from face-to-face to remote learning at any time now while requests to move a child to in-person learning will only be accommodated when there is enough space in the classroom to maintain physical distancing.

The board adds there will be some schools that have a few entirely remote classes due to the large number of online students.

It’s unclear what will happen to the teachers who have opted to teach remote learning.