Man facing additional charge of sex assault on boat near Woodbine Beach

A Toronto man is facing more charges of sexual assault on board a boat near Woodbine Beach after more alleged victims came forward.

Shanthakumar Kandiah, 54, of Toronto was previously charged on July 13 with two counts each of kidnapping, sexual assault and forcible confinement after inviting two people onto his boat and allegedly sexually assaulting them once it had pulled away from the shoreline.

Police now say Kandiah was operating a boat in the area of Woodbine Beach on the evening of July 7 when he met a group of three people and welcomed the group onto his boat.

Once the boat was steered away from shore, the group requested to be returned and he allegedly refused.

The suspect then allegedly preformed indecent acts and sexual assaults before bringing them to shore.

Kandiah is facing one additional charge of sexual assault, forcible confinement and an indecent act. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.