What's open and closed in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend

It’s almost time to stuff your face with turkey and, well, stuffing.

The Thanksgiving long weekend arrives this Saturday, October 10 to Monday, October 12.

Some attractions and establishments closed or on different hours this year while others operate with different rules and restrictions due to the pandemic.

Here’s what’s open and closed in the city this weekend.

(Note: The CN Tower announced it has since shut down operations due to COVID-19)

OPEN:

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. Black Creek Pioneer Village 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. Casa Loma 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. High Park Zoo 7 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Hockey Hall of Fame 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. Ontario Place 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ripley’s Aquarium 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The ROM 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. The Toronto Zoo 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 12 to 4:30 p.m. Monday. MALLS: Eaton Centre 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Fairview Mall 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. Sherway Gardens 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday. Scarborough Town Centre 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. Yorkdale Shopping Centre 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. LCBO All LCBO stores will be closed on holiday Monday. Select locations will be open Saturday and Sunday, with varied hours. The Beer Store The Beer Store locations will be open Saturday and Sunday, with varied hours depending on location. Many locations will be closed Monday, but select stores will be open. CLOSED: Attractions: Canada’s Wonderland Centreville Amusement Park Fort York National Historic Site Ontario Science Centre

Transit:

The TTC will have holiday service Monday.