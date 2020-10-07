Loading articles...

What's open and closed in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend

Toronto will see most of its notable establishments and attractions open this holiday.

It’s almost time to stuff your face with turkey and, well, stuffing.

The Thanksgiving long weekend arrives this Saturday, October 10 to Monday, October 12.

Some attractions and establishments closed or on different hours this year while others operate with different rules and restrictions due to the pandemic.

Here’s what’s open and closed in the city this weekend.

(Note: The CN Tower announced it has since shut down operations due to COVID-19)

 

OPEN: 

 

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) 

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

 

Black Creek Pioneer Village

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

 

Casa Loma

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

 

High Park Zoo

7 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

 

Hockey Hall of Fame

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

 

Ontario Place

6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

 

Ripley’s Aquarium

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

 

The ROM

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

 

The Toronto Zoo

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

12 to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

MALLS:

 

Eaton Centre

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Monday

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

 

Fairview Mall

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

 

Sherway Gardens

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

 

Scarborough Town Centre

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

 

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

LCBO

All LCBO stores will be closed on holiday Monday.

Select locations will be open Saturday and Sunday, with varied hours.

 

The Beer Store

The Beer Store locations will be open Saturday and Sunday, with varied hours depending on location.

Many locations will be closed Monday, but select stores will be open.

CLOSED: 

 

Attractions:

  • Canada’s Wonderland

 

  • Centreville Amusement Park

 

  • Fort York National Historic Site

 

  • Ontario Science Centre

 

Transit:

The TTC will have holiday service Monday.

 

Services:

  • Banks and government offices are closed.

 

  • Canada Post offices are closed.

 

  • Toronto Public Library branches are closed Sunday and Monday.
