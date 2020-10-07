What's open and closed in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend

It’s almost time to stuff your face with turkey and, well, stuffing.
The Thanksgiving long weekend arrives this Saturday, October 10 to Monday, October 12.
Some attractions and establishments closed or on different hours this year while others operate with different rules and restrictions due to the pandemic.
Here’s what’s open and closed in the city this weekend.
(Note: The CN Tower announced it has since shut down operations due to COVID-19)
OPEN:
10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.
9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.
7 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.
6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.
9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
12 to 4:30 p.m. Monday.
MALLS:
Eaton Centre
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Monday
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Fairview Mall
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.
Sherway Gardens
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.
Scarborough Town Centre
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.
Yorkdale Shopping Centre
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.
LCBO
All LCBO stores will be closed on holiday Monday.
Select locations will be open Saturday and Sunday, with varied hours.
The Beer Store
The Beer Store locations will be open Saturday and Sunday, with varied hours depending on location.
Many locations will be closed Monday, but select stores will be open.
CLOSED:
Attractions:
- Canada’s Wonderland
- Centreville Amusement Park
- Fort York National Historic Site
- Ontario Science Centre
Transit:
The TTC will have holiday service Monday.
Services:
- Banks and government offices are closed.
- Canada Post offices are closed.
- Toronto Public Library branches are closed Sunday and Monday.