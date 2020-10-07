Loading articles...

Sex trafficking investigation leads to arrest of brother and sister

Last Updated Oct 7, 2020 at 6:38 pm EDT

An investigation by the Peel Police Humsn Trafficking Team led to the arrest of Phillyp Kulwartian and Donya Kulwartian. Peel Police

A pimping investigation in Mississauga has resulted in the arrest of two siblings.

The Peel Regional Police Human Trafficking and Vice Team laid charges on Tuesday in relation to the investigation.

A 28-year-old male, Phillyp Kulwartian, from Mississauga has been arrested and charged with a number of offences including, exercising control over a sex trade worker, deriving benefit from sexual services and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The suspects sister, 23-year-old Donya Kulwartian, was also arrested and charged for numerous offences including deriving benefit from sexual services and possession of a loaded restricted firearm.

The investigation began earlier this year, regarding a 25-year-old female victim who had been exploited in the sex trade in Mississauga and Toronto.

According to police, Phillyp Kulwartian maintained control over certain aspects of the victim’s life for several years while exploiting the victim for profit.

Donna Kulwartian would help arrange locations for the victim to provide sexual services while supporting her brothers control over the victim. Police say she also received a financial profit from the victims exploitation.

Investigators say there could be more victims.

Officers executed search warrants within Mississauga and Toronto on Tuesday and discovered a 9mm handgun, ammunition, a conducted energy weapon, and identification.

Both Phillyp and Donya Kulwartian appeared in court in Brampton on Wednesday.

Anyone with further information is being urged to contact police.

