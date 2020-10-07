Loading articles...

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is cooking Thanksgiving dinner with you

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and an iconic Toronto ambassador will be getting his hands dirty in the kitchen this year.

By partnering with Club House, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia had people send him their favourite thanksgiving recipes through social media. And now he’s going to cook dinner for all our enjoyment.

Nav is going to start sharing videos of him preparing his best meals on social media:

Instagram – @navbhatiasuperfan

Facebook –  navbhatiasuperfan

Twitter – @superfan_nav

Club House conducted a survey to learn what new Canadians typically serve as part of their Thanksgiving meal.

  • While almost all new Canadians (81 per cent) celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving, nearly half (41 per cent) blend typical Canadian Thanksgiving dishes with dishes from their cultural heritage.
  • One third of Canadians are celebrating Thanksgiving entirely with traditional food from their heritage (29 per cent), while a fifth (22 per cent) of new Canadians cook entirely typical Canadian Thanksgiving meals.
  • The longer new Canadians have been in Canada, the more likely they are to celebrate Thanksgiving – and the longer here, the more likely they are to host their own celebration, rather than attending a celebration elsewhere (41 per cent vs 29 per cent)
  • Half (51 per cent) of new Canadians will incorporate turkey into their celebratory thanksgiving meals.
  • For New Canadians, tradition is over one quarter (27 per cent) of the reason they cook beloved dishes for Thanksgiving, seconded by the taste and flavor of the dish.

 

