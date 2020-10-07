Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is cooking Thanksgiving dinner with you

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and an iconic Toronto ambassador will be getting his hands dirty in the kitchen this year.

By partnering with Club House, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia had people send him their favourite thanksgiving recipes through social media. And now he’s going to cook dinner for all our enjoyment.

So thankful for being in this heaven on earth, Canada. I picked 5 "Super-Dishes" to try for #ClubHouseThanksgiving. @helloflavour.ca . Be sure to check back this weekend when I unveil the dish I picked! #ClubHouseThanksgiving #SuperFan #NavBhatia #GiveThanks #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/CdNFPYzjkQ — Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) October 6, 2020

Nav is going to start sharing videos of him preparing his best meals on social media:

Club House conducted a survey to learn what new Canadians typically serve as part of their Thanksgiving meal.