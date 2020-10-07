The push continues to get more people to download Health Canada’s COVID-19 alert app, a key part in the government’s pandemic response.

But as more province’s activate the app, some say they’re still worried about their security.

Health Canada says the COVID-19 alert app has been downloaded more than 3.4-million times since it was launched at the end of July, and the majority of these downloads have come from Ontario.

With some saying they still have privacy concerns about the app, Richard Lachman, a digital professor at Ryerson University tells City News this app just uses bluetooth to exchange random codes with nearby users.

“When the app lets someone know that you may have been exposed, it doesn’t tell your employer and it doesn’t tell the government, it’s up to you to decide ‘I’m going to go get a test right now, I’m going to stay in for two weeks,’ and we hope that people will do those things,” Lachman said.

At least 850 users across the country have reported a positive test through the tool, and federal officials have said the more users install it, the more effective it will be.

The app is only available on certain devices, potentially leaving the technology out of reach for marginalized groups who are more vulnerable to the virus.