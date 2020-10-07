Police searching for missing dog following carjacking arrest

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing dog following an arrest in a carjacking incident early Wednesday morning.

A white 2013 Mercedes-Benz was allegedly stolen in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road at around 1 a.m. Police say the owner’s dog was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The car was eventually located almost five kilometres away in the area of Victoria Park and Eglinton Avenue, but the dog was nowhere to be seen.

Police believe the dog was let out of the vehicle at some point in the area. He is described as a 19-month old Samoyed who goes by the of ‘Sammy’. He’s about 60 to 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey harness and is microchipped.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the car theft. Bhupinder Singh is facing a number of charges including robbery with violence, failing to stop for police and willfully causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Police also believe there may have been another person involved in the carjacking but no description has been released.