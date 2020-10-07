Loading articles...

4 Ontario teachers unions to weight in Wednesday on school reopening

An empty hallway is seen at a high school on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Four of Ontario’s major teachers’ unions are to hold a news conference today on the reopening of the province’s schools.

The 2 p.m. event comes after the Ontario Labour Relations Board last week dismissed the unions’ complaint, which raised health and safety concerns about the reopening plan.

The legal action was filed by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens.

The unions say they will be joined this afternoon by experts who will also weigh in on the reopening plan.

