Ontario reports minor jump in new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 583 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and one death.

On Tuesday, the province confirmed 548 new cases, and seven deaths, and there are 707 resolved cases.

Nearly 43,300 tests have been completed, finding the leading numbers in Ontario’s hotspots: 173 new cases in Toronto, 121 in Ottawa, 75 in York Region and 70 in Peel.

60% of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.

There is a total of 55,945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 the province to date.