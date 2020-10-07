Ontario reportedly planning to make takeout booze permanent

The province is rolling out a plan to help small business owners survive the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province is reportedly planning to make takeout booze permanent.

The associate minister of small business will hold a news conference at 9:45 Wednesday morning, and the Toronto Star has learned he will introduce the ‘Main Street Recovery Act,’ legislation that will reduce red tape and ensure businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as restaurants and bars, can stay afloat.

Part of that announcement will see a key temporary pandemic measure, which allows restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to go, made permanent.

The current measure is set to expire at the end of the year.

The Toronto Star reports the rest of the 12 page plan also promises one-time grants of up to $1,000 for small businesses with fewer than 10 employees to help pay for personal protective equipment.