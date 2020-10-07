Loading articles...

Ontario could permanently move to daylight time

Last Updated Oct 7, 2020 at 1:48 pm EDT

The bill to make daylight time permanent in Ontario has government support. Andrew Seaman

The Ford government has tabled at bill that would pave the way to end the bi-annual clock changes, moving Ontario permanently to daylight time.

680 NEWS has learned the change would not happen until Quebec and the U.S. state of New York past similar legislation.

This comes from a private members bill courtesy of a back bench government M-P-P but it’s said to have government support.

Daylight Saving Time was set to end at 2 a.m. on November 1.

Back in May, British Columbia passed legislation to cancel the practice of shifting back and forth between daylight time and standard time.

Multiple experts have come forward saying changing the time increases road accidents and can even increase the rate of heart attack and stroke in the period directly after the clocks change.

