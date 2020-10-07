Inside Nova Scotia’s complicated lobster fishery fight

In today’s Big Story podcast, in mid-September, commercial fishers began to protest and threaten First Nation lobster fishermen who were exercising their treaty rights to make a moderate living out of season. Traps were cut, boats burned, and flares were fired. But it’s not a new story. This is a decades-old problem that’s never been solved.

Why is a supreme court ruling from more than 20 years ago still largely ignored? Why do Indigenous communities face so much anger over such a relatively small catch? And what are the authorities—from the fisheries department to the RCMP—doing to protect a group that’s just trying to take what Canada’s courts have already granted them?

GUEST: Trina Roache, APTN Investigations

