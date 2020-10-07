Mississauga neighbourhood calling for financial aid in local rat infestation

It’s a rat infestation so bad that a Mississauga neighbourhood and local politicians are calling on Peel Region for financial help to get rid of them.

Regional council is set to discuss a report Thursday on the feasibility of a rebate plan, similar to ones in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines, which cover 50 per cent of a homeowner’s extermination costs, up to a maximum of $200.

The Applewood Hills and Heights Residents’ Association has raised the issue of rats being a significant problem in their area.

One resident telling the CBC she’s caught about 30 rats so far this year, and says for every rat you see, there are 10 more.

The surge in rat sightings, according to Peel staff, is due in part to a number of construction projects in the area.

One resident tells the CBC they want to see the region use bait boxes at construction sites before work begins, and a stricter property standards bylaw to keep properties free of debris where rats can shelter.