Horrific car crash leaves four people hurt early Wednesday morning

Four young people have been hurt after a horrific car crash at College Street and Lansdowne Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

Two young men have been taken to hospital with possibly life threatening injuries, and two others to Sick Kids hospital with minor injuries.

The black Porsche Panamera was filled with young teenagers, all under the age of 16, out on a joyride.

Around 3 a.m., the vehicle was torn in two after it went off the road at high speed and struck a pole. The front engine section of the car was ripped off at impact.

Two of the teenagers have serious, and possibly

The boy driving, without a license, has a severe leg injury, likely life altering.