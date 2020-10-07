Halton police search for missing boater last seen at Oakville marina

A specialized search and rescue team from Trenton is part of the effort to find an Oakville man who disappeared on a boat on Lake Ontario sometime Tuesday.

Marine units from Halton, Peel, Toronto and the coast guard are also involved in the search for 65-year-old Eric Quimby.

Aircraft from Trenton is also being used to search from above.

Halton police say he left the Oakville club marina around 10:30 on Tuesday and set sail for Stoney Creek.

They also say Quimby is a skilled sailor with more than 30 years experience and makes the trip often.

The vessel is a 30-foot sailboat with a red and white hull.