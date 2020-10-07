Loading articles...

Greece recalls its ambassador to Azerbaijan

Last Updated Oct 7, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s Foreign Ministry says it is recalling its ambassador to Azerbaijan following what it says are “completely unfounded and insulting allegations” by the Azerbaijani government that it is tolerating the preparation of terrorist acts.

In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said the Greek ambassador had been recalled to Athens for consultations. It said the Azerbaijani government had claimed Greece was tolerating the preparation of terrorist acts, attempts to recruit terrorist fighters and cyberattacks against Azerbaijan due to the latter’s conflict with Armenia over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ministry said it had filed a protest over the issue on Tuesday with the Azerbaijani ambassador in Greece.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
ALL CLEAR on the #SBDVP approaching Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:39 AM
Still need the umbrella ☔️ at times this morning but we’ll dry out, clear out with gusty wind (Oct 7) Gusts as of 7…
Latest Weather
Read more