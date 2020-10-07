Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds fine Citigroup $400 million over faulty risk management
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2020 7:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 7, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Citigroup has agreed to pay a $400 million fine imposed by U.S. regulators for failing to shore up the bank’s operations.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wednesday that the civil penalty is in response to shortcomings in the New York bank’s risk management, internal controls and data governance programs.
The move follows a settlement agreement between Citigroup and the Federal Reserve’s board of governors that calls for the bank to address “significant ongoing deficiencies” in how it has responded to prior orders for it to fix its bank management protocols, including its anti-money laundering compliance program.
Citigroup issued a statement saying it is committed to addressing regulators’ complaints and is working on ways to strengthen its internal controls, infrastructure and governance.