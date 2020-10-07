Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Elvis Presley's late grandson laid to rest at Graceland
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2020 5:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 7, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grandson of late rock n’ roll singer and actor Elvis Presley has been buried alongside his relatives at Graceland.
Graceland officials said in a statement that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis Presley’s former home, which is a museum and a tourist attraction in Memphis.
Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Keough died in a suicide in July in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined.
Also buried at Graceland are Elvis Presley, his mother Gladys Presley, his father Vernon Presley and his grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.
Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis. Thousands of tourists visit the graves at Graceland each year.