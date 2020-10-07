Loading articles...

Davos forum to change town for virus-delayed 2021 edition

Last Updated Oct 7, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

GENEVA — The next in-person gathering of the World Economic Forum won’t be in the Swiss town of Davos as usual.

Forum organizers said Wednesday that the annual gathering in the Alpine snows — which has already been pushed back from the usual January because of the coronavirus — is now planned from May 18-21 in the city of Lucerne and nearby Buergenstock.

“The meeting will take place as long as all conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants and the host community,” forum managing director Adrian Monck said in a statement.

The meeting will have a theme of “The Great Reset” in the post-COVID-19 era, aiming to help build a “more cohesive and sustainable society,” he wrote.

Forum organizers will also host a virtual meeting called “Davos Dialogues” in the week of Jan. 25 in place of the annual gathering, which draws thousands of business executives, civil society advocates and government leaders in the Swiss town.

The gathering is expected to return to Davos in January 2022.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
UPDATE: Two right lanes now blocked SB DVP south of Spanbridge due to a collision. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:39 AM
Still need the umbrella ☔️ at times this morning but we’ll dry out, clear out with gusty wind (Oct 7) Gusts as of 7…
Latest Weather
Read more