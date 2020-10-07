Loading articles...

4 injured in College and Lansdowne crash

Last Updated Oct 7, 2020 at 6:00 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a crash near College and Lansdowne streets on Oct. 7, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Four people, believed to be in their teens, are injured after a crash in the city’s west end early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near College and Lansdowne streets around 3 a.m.

Two young males and two other young people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not yet released the ages of those injured. However, 680 NEWS reports the driver is 13 years old.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

