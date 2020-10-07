Cases drop in Quebec but hospitalizations creep up in hardest-hit provinces

There were some small positive signs in COVID-19 data reported from Quebec and Ontario today, even as hospitalizations inched upwards in Canada’s two most populous provinces.

New cases in Quebec dropped to 900 after five straight days of more than 1,000 cases reported.

Ontario’s number of new cases rose from Tuesday to 583, but a large number of recoveries meant that active cases dropped by more than 100.

The province also reported one new death, compared to seven on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations continued to rise in both provinces, however, with an increase of 12 in Quebec and three in Ontario.

Quebec also reported seven additional deaths, including one that occurred in the past 24 hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 7, 2020

The Canadian Press