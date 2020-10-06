Loading articles...

Positivity rates reach double digits in four Toronto neighbourhoods: provincial data

Last Updated Oct 6, 2020 at 6:12 am EDT

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Turkey's interior ministry announced new measures Wednesday to curb the spread of COVID-19 as daily confirmed cases peaked above 1,000. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

In some parts of Toronto, COVID-19 positivity rates are shooting up to numbers we’re used to hearing about in some American states — where testing is sparse and prevention measures aren’t as strong.

According to provincial data provided by the Toronto Star, two thirds of the city has a test-positivity rate that is higher than three percent.

To put that in perspective, New York city just shut down non-essential businesses where positivity rates were above that critical benchmark.

But in four small pockets across Toronto, the number of tests coming back positive soars to more than 10 per cent.

Three are in the northwest: Weston Road and Finch Avenue West, Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street, and Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street, while the fourth is Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

While the numbers could be inflated by targeted testing or major outbreaks, experts say numbers like this need closures and restrictions to stop the spread.

Toronto has been a leading hot spot when the province reveals its new COVID-19 daily case count.

While the province reported a jump in new cases on Monday with 615, Toronto was home to nearly half that count with 289, followed by Peel Region, Ottawa, and York Region.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
UPDATE: #SBDVP just south of Lawrence - TWO right lanes are now blocked by this collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:06 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Strong wind today BUT especially for WEDNESDAY for areas below. Environment 🇨🇦 out with Special Wx Statement today as he…
Latest Weather
Read more