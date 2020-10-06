Positivity rates reach double digits in four Toronto neighbourhoods: provincial data

In some parts of Toronto, COVID-19 positivity rates are shooting up to numbers we’re used to hearing about in some American states — where testing is sparse and prevention measures aren’t as strong.

According to provincial data provided by the Toronto Star, two thirds of the city has a test-positivity rate that is higher than three percent.

To put that in perspective, New York city just shut down non-essential businesses where positivity rates were above that critical benchmark.

But in four small pockets across Toronto, the number of tests coming back positive soars to more than 10 per cent.

Three are in the northwest: Weston Road and Finch Avenue West, Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street, and Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street, while the fourth is Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

While the numbers could be inflated by targeted testing or major outbreaks, experts say numbers like this need closures and restrictions to stop the spread.

Toronto has been a leading hot spot when the province reveals its new COVID-19 daily case count.

While the province reported a jump in new cases on Monday with 615, Toronto was home to nearly half that count with 289, followed by Peel Region, Ottawa, and York Region.