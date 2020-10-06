Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19
by The Associated Press via CP
Posted Oct 6, 2020 7:38 pm EDT
FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. The White House has declined to make Miller available for testimony before Congressional committees on a major staff shakeup at Homeland Security. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and speechwriter, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.
A senior administration official said Miller had previously tested negative as White House officials have tried to contain an outbreak on the complex that has infected Trump, the first lady and more than a dozen other aides and associates.
Miller is an architect of the president’s “America First” foreign policy and restrictive immigration measures.
His wife, Katie Miller, who serves as communications director to Vice-President Mike Pence, previously had the virus and tested negative after the last time she saw him. Katie Miller had been in Salt Lake City with Pence, where he is preparing to debate Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but she left as soon as she found out about her husband’s diagnosis.